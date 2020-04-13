THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball sweeps doubleheader from Oregon in 2002

April 13, 2006

Carlos Lee’s home run in the 11th inning provided the winning run in a 4-3 Brewers victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Lee also made a pair of game-saving catches in the bottom of the 10th inning to keep the game tied at 3.

April 13, 2002

The Portage prep baseball team improved to 5-0 on the season by sweeping a doubleheader over the host Oregon Panthers. In the first game, Sean Corning struck out 13 in six innings of work to lead the Warriors to a 4-0 victory. Ryan Kaufman, Tom Considine and Mike Denman all had multiple hits in the opening game. In the second game, Jason Ballweg and Mike Tessman combined to hold Oregon to just four hits in a 12-2 Portage victory in six innings. The biggest of Portage’s 10 hits in the win was a three-run homer in the third inning by Jason Callin.

April 13, 2000

Rob Fisk’s grand slam in the third inning was the big blow in the Pardeeville prep baseball team’s 13-2 victory over Princeton. Aaron Eberle pitched all five innings, giving up just four hits to get the win for the Bulldogs.

April 13, 1997