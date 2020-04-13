THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball sweeps doubleheader from Oregon in 2002

April 13, 2006
Carlos Lee’s home run in the 11th inning provided the winning run in a 4-3 Brewers victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Lee also made a pair of game-saving catches in the bottom of the 10th inning to keep the game tied at 3.
April 13, 2002
The Portage prep baseball team improved to 5-0 on the season by sweeping a doubleheader over the host Oregon Panthers. In the first game, Sean Corning struck out 13 in six innings of work to lead the Warriors to a 4-0 victory. Ryan Kaufman, Tom Considine and Mike Denman all had multiple hits in the opening game. In the second game, Jason Ballweg and Mike Tessman combined to hold Oregon to just four hits in a 12-2 Portage victory in six innings. The biggest of Portage’s 10 hits in the win was a three-run homer in the third inning by Jason Callin.
April 13, 2000
Rob Fisk’s grand slam in the third inning was the big blow in the Pardeeville prep baseball team’s 13-2 victory over Princeton. Aaron Eberle pitched all five innings, giving up just four hits to get the win for the Bulldogs.
April 13, 1997
Tiger Woods shot a final round 69 to finish at 18 under, capping off a record-breaking 12-shot victory over Tom Kite at the Masters. The four-day total of 270 was the lowest score ever shot in the Masters. The 20-year-old Woods also became the youngest to win the Masters by two years.
April 13, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their seventh straight victory to open the season with a 6-3 win in Baltimore over the Orioles. Cecil Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning scored Paul Molitor to break a 3-3 tie. Dale Sveum’s RBI double later inning made it 5-3 before an RBI single from Molitor in the ninth made it 6-3.
April 13, 1986
Jack Nicklaus shoots a final round 65, highlighted by a 12-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole, on his way to a one-shot victory at the 50th Masters in August, Georgia. It was the sixth Masters victory the 46-year-old Nicklaus and his 18th major victory.
April 13, 1984
Bo Ryan is named the head men’s basketball coach at UW-Platteville. The 36-year-old Ryan spent the previous eight years as an assistant coach at UW-Madison.
April 13, 1982
The University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program was left looking for a new coach after Ken Anderson resigned from the position after being announced as the next head coach at a press conference just four days earlier. Anderson announced the decision after deciding to stay on as the UW-Eau Claire head coach. “I appreciate the offer to serve as head basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin,” Anderson said in a statement. I accepted it in good faith. However for personal reasons, I now feel I must withdraw.”
