THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage boys track wins sectional title in 1982

May 27, 1993

Connie Gee’s two-run home run in the first inning got the Pardeeville softball team started on its way to a 5-3 victory over Montello in a Division 3 regional championship game. Gee hit another homer and had three hits to lead the Bulldogs in the victory. … Portage’s Chad Edwards finished second in the long jump at the Division 1 La Crosse Central Sectional to advance to the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. … Running at the Division 3 Marshall Sectional, Pardeeville’s Lindsey Sanborn finished in first place in 400 meters to advance to the state meet.

May 27, 1986

Todd Lietz’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Rio prep baseball team a 3-2 victory over Pardeeville in a Class C regional semifinal game. Rio took a 2-0 lead over the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first inning on a RBI double by Tom Dott and a RBI single by Matt Sauer. Pardeeville tied the game at 2 on RBI singles from Chris Vike in the third and fifth innings. Pardeeville nearly took its first lead in the top of the eighth inning when Mark Bubolz blasted a ball that was just foul over the right-field fence. Dott pitched all eight innings for Rio, striking out 10.

May 27, 1982

The Portage boys track and field team won the Class B sectional meet it hosted, and in the process had three individuals and one relay team qualify for the state track meet the following week. Portage finished with 100 points, while Berlin was a distant second with 54 points. State qualifiers for Portage included Gregg Preuss in the high hurdles, Pat Mohr in the discus, Todd Sprecher in the high jump and the 800 relay team of Troy Genrick, Perry Hibner, Tim Hammermeister and John Samz. The Portage girls finished third at the sectional, but Kathy Hein earned a berth to the state meet for a third year in a row by winning the 800 meters. … Pardeeville sophomore Amy Tye won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, leading the Pardeeville girls track team to a first-place finish at the Class C Pardeeville Sectional. Joining Tye as a state qualifier from the meet was Poynette’s Sandy Carolan, who advanced by winning the high jump and the 100 meter hurdles.