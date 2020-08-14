THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls golf opens 2014 season with impressive win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Aug. 14, 2016

The Portage Skeeters picked up the first playoff victory in team history with a 8-7 victory over Poynette in a Home Talent League Eastern Section semifinal at Bidwell Field. Portage pitcher Colyn Buss went the distance on the mound to get the win. Portage was winning 8-5 entering the ninth when the visiting Indians rallied, scoring on a RBI double by Aaron Krigbaum that made it 8-6 before Andy Knuteson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 8-7. With the bases still loaded on nobody out, Buss worked out of the jam with two straight strikeouts and a fly out to center field to end the game. Portage was led at the plate by Travis Hamilton, who had three hits. Patrick Austin and Ethan Greene both doubled for Portage in the win.

Aug. 14, 2014

The Portage girls golf team got its season off to superb start with a 29-shot victory over Mount Horeb in Portage’s annual Golfing in Pink breast cancer fundraising event at the Portage Country Club. Portage was led by senior Jayde Curley, who recorded three birdies on her way to a 3-over-par 40, and sophomore Elise Liegel, who shot a career-low round with an 11-over-par 48. Curley’s round was especially impressive, considering it included a triple bogey on the seventh hole.

Aug. 14, 2005