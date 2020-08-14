THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls golf opens 2014 season with impressive win

Aug. 14, 2016
The Portage Skeeters picked up the first playoff victory in team history with a 8-7 victory over Poynette in a Home Talent League Eastern Section semifinal at Bidwell Field. Portage pitcher Colyn Buss went the distance on the mound to get the win. Portage was winning 8-5 entering the ninth when the visiting Indians rallied, scoring on a RBI double by Aaron Krigbaum that made it 8-6 before Andy Knuteson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 8-7. With the bases still loaded on nobody out, Buss worked out of the jam with two straight strikeouts and a fly out to center field to end the game. Portage was led at the plate by Travis Hamilton, who had three hits. Patrick Austin and Ethan Greene both doubled for Portage in the win.
Aug. 14, 2014
The Portage girls golf team got its season off to superb start with a 29-shot victory over Mount Horeb in Portage’s annual Golfing in Pink breast cancer fundraising event at the Portage Country Club. Portage was led by senior Jayde Curley, who recorded three birdies on her way to a 3-over-par 40, and sophomore Elise Liegel, who shot a career-low round with an 11-over-par 48. Curley’s round was especially impressive, considering it included a triple bogey on the seventh hole.
Aug. 14, 2005
Forrest Hillebrandt defeated Brett George, a good friend and former teammate of his on the Portage High School golf team, in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Portage Country Club championship. Hillebrandt and George both shot 71 on the first day of the event before following it up with rounds of 82 on the final day. Tim Bressers and Lee Swan tied for third, three shots back. In the women’s division, Dorothy Watson won the low-gross division while Pat Dibiase had the low-net score. Howie Ochs won the men’s A flight, while Mike Koch won the B flight. John Kolb won the C flight.
Aug. 14, 1999
Second-year quarterback Matt Hasselbeck threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Packers to a 27-16 victory over the New York Jets in the opening game of the preseason at Lambeau Field. The victory also came in the coaching debut of Ray Rhodes, who was hired following Mike Holmgren’s departure to Seattle in the offseason. Hasselbeck was competing with Rick Mirer and rookie Aaron Brooks for the chance to backup Brett Favre.
Aug. 14, 1987
Paul Molitor singled in the seventh inning, his only hit in five at bats, extending his hitting streak to 29 games in a 6-2 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore. Molitor’s streak of 29 games was the third longest streak of the decade, behind Ken Landreaux’s 31 games and George Brett’s 30 games. Dale Sveum hit a pair of homers and drove in four to lead Milwaukee to the victory.
Aug. 14, 1985
Martin Security finished a perfect 24-0 season in the Portage Fastpitch Association with an 11-1 victory over O’Brien’s at Lawton Field. The win improved Martin Security to 53-8 overall on the season, which included tournament victories in Middleton, Platteville and Portage. In the win over O’Brien’s, two-run homers by Verne Barreau and Dan Fearing in the second inning gave Martin Security a 6-0 lead, while Rick Maas finished with four hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!