THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Maureen Brunt wins silver at 2005 Women's World Curling Championships

Editor’s note: With the sports world currently at a standstill, we will periodically provide a look back at what happened on this day, both locally and nationally, in sports history.

March 27, 2007

Rio senior pitcher Rachel Dilley struck out 11 and gave up just two hits, leading the Vikings softball team to an 11-3 victory over Montello in Rio. Amber Schmidt drove in three runs to lead the Rio offense in the win.

March 27, 2005

The United States women’s curling team, which included Portage’s Maureen Brunt playing lead, had to settle for the silver medal after a 10-4 loss to Sweden in the gold medal game at the 2005 Women’s World Curling Championships held in Paisley, Scotland. Brunt’s team, which was skipped by Cassandra Johnson, went 10-1 in pool play to qualify for the playoffs as the second seed. The Americans advanced to the gold medal match with a 6-5 victory over then-undefeated Sweden in the 1-2 Page Playoff match. But in the finals, Sweden broke a 4-all tie with two points in the ninth end and then sealed the victory with a steal of four points in the 10th.

March 27, 1992