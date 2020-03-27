THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Maureen Brunt wins silver at 2005 Women's World Curling Championships

Editor’s note: With the sports world currently at a standstill, we will periodically provide a look back at what happened on this day, both locally and nationally, in sports history.
March 27, 2007
Rio senior pitcher Rachel Dilley struck out 11 and gave up just two hits, leading the Vikings softball team to an 11-3 victory over Montello in Rio. Amber Schmidt drove in three runs to lead the Rio offense in the win.
March 27, 2005
The United States women’s curling team, which included Portage’s Maureen Brunt playing lead, had to settle for the silver medal after a 10-4 loss to Sweden in the gold medal game at the 2005 Women’s World Curling Championships held in Paisley, Scotland. Brunt’s team, which was skipped by Cassandra Johnson, went 10-1 in pool play to qualify for the playoffs as the second seed. The Americans advanced to the gold medal match with a 6-5 victory over then-undefeated Sweden in the 1-2 Page Playoff match. But in the finals, Sweden broke a 4-all tie with two points in the ninth end and then sealed the victory with a steal of four points in the 10th.
March 27, 1992
The Milwaukee Brewers traded infielder Gary Sheffield and minor-league pitcher Geoff Kellogg to the San Diego Padres for right-handed pitcher Ricky Bones, shortstop Jose Valentin and outfielder Matt Mieske. “It’s what I’ve wanted for the longest, a long time time. I got a new beginning and I hope it works out for both sides,” Sheffield said following the trade. “I know they make a lot of trades over there and we’ll have a lot of guys. One day I might get a ring.”
March 27, 1981
The Portage boys track and field team placed fifth at the eight-team at the Panther Indoor Invitational in Stevens Point. Portage was led by Kevin Zamzow, who finished third in the mile in 4:48.1. In the shot put relay, Portage’s Vince Pfaff, Pat Mohr and David Furrer combined to finish third with a total distance of 130 feet, 11 inches. Portage’s long jump relay team of Gregg Preuss, Marty Craig and John Whyte finished third with a combined distance of 54 feet, 9 inches. Portage’s 50-yard hurdle shuttle relay team also finished third, as the team of George Lawver, Walter Harvey, Todd Sprecher finished in 21.82 seconds. The final third-place for Portage came from the eight-lap relay team of Troy Genrich, Jamie Perkins, Perry Hibner and Don Kluge, who finished in 2:27.5.
March 27, 1974
Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall names an 18-year-old Robin Yount the team’s starting shortstop for the team’s home opener, which will be played on April 5. “I like his talent and I like his makeup,” Crandall said of Yount. “It was his talent that really impressed me first, then his makeup.”
