THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters clinch playoff spot in 2018

Aug. 5, 2018

Needing a win to clinch a spot in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs, the Portage Skeeters defeated Sun Prairie 5-1 at Bidwell Field. Portage scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Adam Bortz’s RBI single made it 1-0 before Travis Hamilton connected for a three-run homer that made it 4-0. Colyn Buss went the distance on the mound for Portage, giving up seven hits and striking out five. In other Home Talent League action, Montello clinched the top overall seed in the Eastern Section playoffs with a 7-1 victory over Rio. Ryan Pollesch had a two-run homer to lead the Granite Jaxx at the plate, while Montello pitchers Noah Polcyn, DJ Raasch and Carter Daniels combined to give up just two hits.

Aug. 5, 2006

One day after losing its opening game at the Class AA state tournament in Shawano, the Portage American Legion Baseball team stayed alive in the event with a 4-2 victory over Ashwaubenon. Portage scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The first run scored on a bases-loaded walk to Matt Kabele and came before Steve Considine drove in a pair with a base hit up the middle. A solo homer by Kabele in the fifth gave Portage an insurance run. Devin Bressers and Kabele combined on the mound to hold Ashwaubenon to just seven hits.

Aug. 5, 2002