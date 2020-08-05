THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters clinch playoff spot in 2018

Aug. 5, 2018
Needing a win to clinch a spot in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs, the Portage Skeeters defeated Sun Prairie 5-1 at Bidwell Field. Portage scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Adam Bortz’s RBI single made it 1-0 before Travis Hamilton connected for a three-run homer that made it 4-0. Colyn Buss went the distance on the mound for Portage, giving up seven hits and striking out five. In other Home Talent League action, Montello clinched the top overall seed in the Eastern Section playoffs with a 7-1 victory over Rio. Ryan Pollesch had a two-run homer to lead the Granite Jaxx at the plate, while Montello pitchers Noah Polcyn, DJ Raasch and Carter Daniels combined to give up just two hits.
Aug. 5, 2006
One day after losing its opening game at the Class AA state tournament in Shawano, the Portage American Legion Baseball team stayed alive in the event with a 4-2 victory over Ashwaubenon. Portage scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The first run scored on a bases-loaded walk to Matt Kabele and came before Steve Considine drove in a pair with a base hit up the middle. A solo homer by Kabele in the fifth gave Portage an insurance run. Devin Bressers and Kabele combined on the mound to hold Ashwaubenon to just seven hits.
Aug. 5, 2002
A hot-hitting Shawano team ended the state championship hopes for the Portage American Legion Baseball team, as Shawano pounded out 12 hits in a 10-4 victory over Portage at the Class AA state tournament in Waupun. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI double by Tony Meidl and a RBI single by Ryan Kaufman. Shawano tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, and then scored 1 in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead. Kaufman’s RBI double in the fifth cut Shawano’s lead to 8-3, but Shawano scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to add to its lead.
Aug. 5, 1996
After winning its first two games at the state Legion tournament in Stevens Point, the Portage American Legion Baseball team suffered its first loss, falling to Chippewa Falls, 7-4. In the loss, Portage scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Back-to-back walks by Joe Marks and Mike Messer with the bases loaded scored the first two runs. Another run scored on a Chippewa Falls error before Jason VanDenmark made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly. Three errors by Portage in the fourth inning led to five Chippewa Falls runs, allowing it to take a 5-4 lead. Falls added two more runs in the fifth to make it 7-4.
Aug. 5, 1987
Paul Molitor doubled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games in the Brewers 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
Aug. 5, 1981
After finishing the Portage Men’s Softball Association regular season with just a 3-12 record, Becker’s pulled off the biggest upsets of the season with a 4-0 victory over Tamrack in a league tournament game. Tamarack finished the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record, but was held to just five hits by Becker’s pitchers Jim Meister and Joe Jerzewski. Jerry Kabele led Becker’s at the plate with three hits, including an RBI single.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!