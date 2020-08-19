THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters fall to Cottage Grove in 2018 Eastern Section finals

Aug. 19, 2018

Some missed opportunities, and maybe a missed call, ended up costing the Portage Skeeters in 1-0 loss to Cottage Grove in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoff finals at Bidwell Field. In the bottom of the first inning, Portage’s Kalen Mace tried to score from second base on an Adam Bortz single. Mace’s head-first slide beat the tag at the plate, but the umpire ruled he missed the plate, and then called him out when he was tagged by the Cottage Grove catcher. Portage manager Bill Greene argued that the catcher was blocking the plate, and Mace claimed he did indeed touch the plate, but to no avail. Portage turned three inning-ending double plays in the game and had Mace and Colyn Buss hold Cottage Grove to just six hits, but an error in the top of the first inning led to Cottage Grove scoring the game’s only run. The loss was the third straight one-run loss in Eastern Section finals for Portage. The Skeeters lost 7-6 to Monona in the Eastern Section finals in 2016 before losing in the 2017 Eastern Section finals to Montello, 4-3.