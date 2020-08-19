THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters fall to Cottage Grove in 2018 Eastern Section finals

Aug. 19, 2018
Some missed opportunities, and maybe a missed call, ended up costing the Portage Skeeters in 1-0 loss to Cottage Grove in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoff finals at Bidwell Field. In the bottom of the first inning, Portage’s Kalen Mace tried to score from second base on an Adam Bortz single. Mace’s head-first slide beat the tag at the plate, but the umpire ruled he missed the plate, and then called him out when he was tagged by the Cottage Grove catcher. Portage manager Bill Greene argued that the catcher was blocking the plate, and Mace claimed he did indeed touch the plate, but to no avail. Portage turned three inning-ending double plays in the game and had Mace and Colyn Buss hold Cottage Grove to just six hits, but an error in the top of the first inning led to Cottage Grove scoring the game’s only run. The loss was the third straight one-run loss in Eastern Section finals for Portage. The Skeeters lost 7-6 to Monona in the Eastern Section finals in 2016 before losing in the 2017 Eastern Section finals to Montello, 4-3.
Aug. 19, 2017
A week after putting up a perfect passer rating in a preseason game against the Eagles, Packers reserve quarterback Taysom Hill led the Packers to a 21-17 come-from-behind win over Washington with a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hill, an undrafted free agent out of BYU, was battling Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan for the backup role to Aaron Rodgers. He would eventually be waived by the Packers at the end of the preseason, and then picked up by the New Orleans Saints.
Aug. 19, 2006
Poynette native and former Iowa State standout Tony Yelk handled kickoffs for the Atlanta Falcons during preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Yelk had three kickoffs during the game — a 38-10 Packers victory — kicking the ball to the Green Bay 5-yard line before having his next two kicks land at the 7- and 9-yard lines.
Aug. 19, 1994
Cassville prep star Sam Okey announced his decision to play college basketball for head coach Stan Van Gundy at the University of Wisconsin. Okey, who had also considered offers from Minnesota and Iowa, said he decided to play for the Badgers, even though former coach Stu Jackson left Madison to become the general manager of the Vancouver Grizzlies. “To be honest with you, I like the coaching change,” Okey said. “I like coach Jackson, but I like coach Van Gundy better.”
Aug. 19, 1990
Portage’s Brian Clemmons, Westfield’s Jason Sengbusch and four other pitchers combined to allow just two hits while leading the South to a 3-2 victory over the North in the American Legion Baseball All-Star Game at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Sengbusch came on to pitch in relief in the fifth inning and got the win when the South rallied for three runs. The game was played following the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Aug. 19, 1987
Paul Molitor pounded out four hits, including a three-run homer, extending his hitting streak to 34 games in a 13-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Molitor’s streak was the longest in the major since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games for the Reds in 1978. Molitor improved his batting average to .417 during the streak, with 37 runs scored and 29 RBI.
Aug. 19, 1985
Milwaukee pitcher Danny Darwin pitched a complete game, one-hitter in a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The only hit off of Darwin was Roy Smalley’s leadoff home run in the fifth inning off of the right field foul pole. Darwin struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
