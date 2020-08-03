THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Martin Security wins 1986 Class A state title

Aug. 3, 2018
Eric Thames hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers at 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. Colorado closer Wade Davis struck out Mike Moustakas to the start the ninth before allowing a pair of one-out walks. After Jonathan Schoop popped out, Thames hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the right-field bleachers to end it. Milwaukee remained one game back of the Chicago Cubs at 64-49 with the victory.
Aug. 3 2008
Just a few hours before storms forced fans to leave Lambeau Field during the team’s annual Family Night Scrimmage, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he would reinstate previously-retired quarterback Brett Favre to the Packers 80-man roster. The move came as a surprise to Aaron Rodgers, who has been working in training camp as the team’s No. 1 quarterback. Favre, who watched the scrimmage from a private box, was scheduled to meet with head coach Mike McCarthy the following day. The Packers previously had offered Favre $20 million to stay retired, but the quarterback turned down the offer.
Aug. 3, 2004
The Portage American Legion Baseball team had its hopes of advancing to the Class AA state tournament come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Onalaska in the championship game of the Onalaska regional tournament. Portage could muster just five hits against Onalaska ace Luke Zurbriggen, who finished with nine strikeouts. Portage scored its only run in the sixth inning when Matt Kabele scored on a wild pitch, but the tying run was left stranded on third base. Portage again got the tying run in scoring position in the seventh inning, but Ryan Schell was left stranded on second base when a groundout ended the game.
Aug. 3, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team won its opening game at the Class AA state tournament in Menominee, beating Oregon 3-1. Brian Calkins tossed a four-hitter to the lead the way for Portage. Leading Portage at the plate was Shawn Bolgrien with two hits.
Aug. 3, 1986
The Martin Security men’s fastpitch softball team of Portage finished of a perfect 6-0 run at the Class A Amateur Softball Association State Tournament with a 5-3 victory over Marksmen of Wausau in the championship game. In the title game, Martin Security gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Vern Barreau started the four-run rally with a double before Dan Tomlinson reached on a fielder’s choice and Steve Saager followed with a run-scoring single. A fielder’s choice by Dan Fearing brought in a run before Rick Maass hit a two-run double to make it 4-1. Wayne Temple got the win for Martin Security. He threw all seven innings and gave up just three hits. Martin Security scored its final run on a sacrifice fly by Maass in the fifth inning. Tomlinson was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Aug. 3, 1982
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Robin Yount is named the American League Player of the Month for the month of July. Yount, who started in the All-Star game earlier in the month, batted .414 in July. He had eight home runs, drove in 23 runs and had a .748 slugging percentage. Yount would go on to win the first of his two AL MVP awards at season’s end.
