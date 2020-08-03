THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Martin Security wins 1986 Class A state title

Aug. 3, 1996

Aug. 3, 1986

The Martin Security men’s fastpitch softball team of Portage finished of a perfect 6-0 run at the Class A Amateur Softball Association State Tournament with a 5-3 victory over Marksmen of Wausau in the championship game. In the title game, Martin Security gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Vern Barreau started the four-run rally with a double before Dan Tomlinson reached on a fielder’s choice and Steve Saager followed with a run-scoring single. A fielder’s choice by Dan Fearing brought in a run before Rick Maass hit a two-run double to make it 4-1. Wayne Temple got the win for Martin Security. He threw all seven innings and gave up just three hits. Martin Security scored its final run on a sacrifice fly by Maass in the fifth inning. Tomlinson was named the tournament’s most valuable player.