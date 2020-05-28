THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Missy Samz books return trip to state track meet

May 28, 2019
The Poynette softball team remained undefeated on the season with an 8-0 victory over Lake Mills in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game played in Poynette. Junior Casey Fountain gave up just two hits and struck out a season-high 15 batters to lead the Pumas onto the sectional final. Lucy Cuff led Poynette’s offense with four hits, including a double and a triple, driving in three.
May 28, 2004
Portage’s Kyle Stanley cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to win the boys high jump at the Division 1 Holmen Sectional and advance to the WIAA state track meet the following week in La Crosse. Also qualifying for the state meet was Portage senior Erin Magargee, who placed third in the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 32.25 seconds. … Westfield slugger Chad Lloyd’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run inning as the Pioneer baseball team cruised to a 16-3 regional tournament victory over host Pardeeville.
May 28, 1998
Portage’s Ricky Cheers won the long jump and triple jump at the Division 1 Portage Sectional, becoming one of three Portage track athletes to qualify for the following week’s WIAA state track meet. Cheers soared 45 feet, 10 ½ inches in the triple jump and went 20-6 in the long jump to finish first in both events. Also qualifying for Portage at the sectional was Ellen Steiner, who finished second in the high jump at 5-0. Kari Simonson advanced in the shot put with a second-place throw of 37-4 ½. … The Portage doubles team of Mike Halberg and Ted Bradley finished in first place in the top doubles flight at the Baraboo boys tennis sectional, advancing to the WIAA state boys tennis tournament. Halberg and Bradley clinched their sectional title with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Monroe’s Ryan Haroldson and Aaron Knautz.
May 28, 1992
Portage’s Jeremy Duffy qualified for the following week’s state track and field meet by finishing second in the boys 110-meter hurdles at the Division 1 Portage Sectional. Duffy finished the event in 15.2 seconds. … The Westfield and Montello softball teams, who finished as co-champions of the Dual County Conference, both earned regional championships. Westfield’s title came with an 11-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells that saw Trudy Larson improve her record to 15-1 on the season as she held the Chiefs to just two hits. Montello’s title came with a 22-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland. Montello pitcher Erin Koelbl gave up just three hits and the Montello offense pounded out 15 hits in the victory.
May 28, 1987
Portage senior Missy Samz finished in second place in the girls shot put at the Baraboo Sectional, qualifying her for the WIAA state track and field meet for the second year in a row. Samz, who qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash the previous season, advanced this time with a personal-record shot put distance of 39 feet, 5 inches. … Pardeeville’s Patti Van Swol also qualified for the state track meet by finishing first in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events at the Class C Marshall Sectional. Also qualifying for state from the meet was Pardeeville’s Mark Duffert, who finished second in the boys 800 meters.
May 28, 1986
The Portage boys golf team advanced to sectionals as a team by finishing in second place at the regional meet played at the Dell View Golf Course in Lake Delton. Portage finished with a team score of 322, finishing just one shot behind Sauk Prairie. Portage was led by sophomore Adam Arians, who shot a 77, and freshman Ken Mlsna, who shot a 78.
May 28, 1985
The Montello girls softball team improved to 19-1 on the season and advanced to the WIAA state softball tournament with a pair of victories at the Class C Marshall Sectional. Montello opened the day with a 3-1 win over host Marshall before beating Iowa-Grant 3-2 in the championship game. Montello’s Lucy Robinson pitched both games for the Hilltoppers. Robinson also had Montello’s only hit in the win over Marshall, an RBI single in the fourth inning. Montello took advantage of 11 walks in the game. Montello’s other two runs came on bases-loaded walks. In the championship game, Montello got a two-run double from Missy Theisen and an RBI double from Tina Lowery. … Westfield’s Steve Janke advanced to the state boys golf tournament after shooting a 78 at WIAA sectional meet in Manitowoc.
