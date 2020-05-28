THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Missy Samz books return trip to state track meet

May 28, 2019

The Poynette softball team remained undefeated on the season with an 8-0 victory over Lake Mills in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game played in Poynette. Junior Casey Fountain gave up just two hits and struck out a season-high 15 batters to lead the Pumas onto the sectional final. Lucy Cuff led Poynette’s offense with four hits, including a double and a triple, driving in three.

May 28, 2004

Portage’s Kyle Stanley cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to win the boys high jump at the Division 1 Holmen Sectional and advance to the WIAA state track meet the following week in La Crosse. Also qualifying for the state meet was Portage senior Erin Magargee, who placed third in the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 32.25 seconds. … Westfield slugger Chad Lloyd’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run inning as the Pioneer baseball team cruised to a 16-3 regional tournament victory over host Pardeeville.

May 28, 1998

Portage’s Ricky Cheers won the long jump and triple jump at the Division 1 Portage Sectional, becoming one of three Portage track athletes to qualify for the following week’s WIAA state track meet. Cheers soared 45 feet, 10 ½ inches in the triple jump and went 20-6 in the long jump to finish first in both events. Also qualifying for Portage at the sectional was Ellen Steiner, who finished second in the high jump at 5-0. Kari Simonson advanced in the shot put with a second-place throw of 37-4 ½. … The Portage doubles team of Mike Halberg and Ted Bradley finished in first place in the top doubles flight at the Baraboo boys tennis sectional, advancing to the WIAA state boys tennis tournament. Halberg and Bradley clinched their sectional title with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Monroe’s Ryan Haroldson and Aaron Knautz.