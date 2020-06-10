THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette softball earns its first trip to state tournament in 1998

June 10, 2016
The Poynette softball team had its season end with a 10-0 loss to Grantsburg in a Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The state tournament appearance — the ninth in program history — was a bit of a surprise. The Pumas graduated seven starters off its 2015 team, which finished as the Division 3 state runner-up.
June 10, 2014
The Rio baseball team’s first ever trip to sectionals ended with a 10-0 loss to undefeated and top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran in a Division 4 sectional semifinal game in Johnson Creek. Rio had just two hits in the game, finishing its season 10-8 overall. The Vikings graduated just one senior from the team, possibly setting them up for big things the following season. … The Lodi prep baseball team also had its season end, losing 3-2 to Walworth Big Foot in a Division 2 sectional semifinal game in Evansville. Lodi starting pitcher Fred Manke took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but that was when the Chiefs struck for three runs to take the lead for good.
June 10, 2005
Poynette senior Courtney Jordak tossed a one-hitter, leading the Poynette softball team to a 2-0 victory over Crandon in a Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The lone hit against Jordak was a bunt single with two outs in the sixth inning. Jordak finished with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Poynette took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Nicole Graeve drove in Carrie Franson with a base hit to right field. Poynette added an insurance run in the sixth on Amber McIlrath’s RBI single. … The Portage softball team had a 3-0 lead over defending state champion Rice Lake in a Division 2 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond when the game was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning due to heavy rain. After Rice Lake opened the game with a triple, Portage pitcher Katie Stilwell retired the next three batters in order to get out of the jam. Portage answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, getting a leadoff triple from Jennifer Krueger and then an RBI single from Megan Ostrowski to make it 1-0. Katherine Harkins followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, and would then score on Rachel Chapman’s base hit to make it 3-0. The game was scheduled to resume the following day at 9 a.m. in Verona.
June 10, 2003
Portage freshman Craig Cerbins shot a 71 in the second round of the Division 1 boys state golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison, finishing in eighth place overall with a two-day total of 148. That score put him five shots back of Wausau West’s Brad Wissmueller, who was the Division 1 champion with a 143. In Division 3, Pardeeville shot a 368 as a team at the state meet for a two-day total of 717. That score put Pardeeville in eighth place overall. Leading Pardeeville on the second day was senior Jordan Parker with an 87.
June 10, 1998
The Poynette softball team finished off a game that was suspended due to rain the previous day and went on to beat Wisconsin Dells 12-4 in a Division 2 sectional championship game in Poynette. The victory sent Poynette to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The game resumed in the bottom of the first with Poynette leading 4-0. Wisconsin Dells would get one run back in the first, but Poynette scored three more in the second to take a 7-1 lead. Darcey Tompkins’ two-run double was the big hit of the inning. A two-run triple by Tiffany Krigbaum helped key a three-run fourth inning that allowed Poynette to take a 10-4 lead. Kelly Wiese got the win in relief for Poynette. She gave up six hits while striking out seven.
June 10, 1997
Trying to reach the tournament for the first time in program history, the Portage softball team came up just short, losing 3-2 to Holmen in a Division 1 sectional final in Reedsburg. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI triple by Cassie Kassner, who later also score in the inning on a Holmen error. Those would be the only runs of the game for Portage, as Holmen turned a pair of double plays in the game to help kill Portage rallies. Portage reached the championship game with a 2-1 victory over Sun Prairie earlier in the day. Portage scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning when Holly Fenske drove in Heather Falkner with a base hit.
June 10, 1990
Portage’s Lee Realty won Portage’s Doug Bogue Invitational fastpitch softball tournament for the second year in a row by winning five straight games in the tournament. Lee Realty was one of four Portage teams in the 12-team tournament. Lee Realty clinched the title with two victories of I-Diehl Tap of Plain on the final day of the three-day event. In the first win, Mike Thornton hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give his team a 5-3 win. In the rematch in the championship game, Lee Realty once again prevailed, winning 10-2. Heath Dey homered and Donn Trinrud had three hits to lead the way in the victory. Clark Schlender was the winning pitcher in four of the games for Lee Realty.
June 10, 1982
The Montello softball team couldn’t hold a 9-7 lead in the seventh inning, as Bayfield got a three-run homer from Karen Frostman in the bottom of the inning, handing the Hilltoppers a 10-9 loss in a Class C state semifinal game at the state softball tournament in Waukesha. Montello had 14 hits in the loss, including a two-run homer from Lisa Krueger. It was the first trip to the state tournament for the Montello program. … The Lodi prep baseball team lost in the Class B championship game, falling 13-4 to Nekoosa at the state baseball tournament in Wausau. Lodi advanced to the title game with a 10-7 victory over Walworth Big Foot. In that victory, Lodi was a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts. Lodi broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Chris Henthorne had a two-run single to highlight the inning.
