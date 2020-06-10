THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette softball earns its first trip to state tournament in 1998

June 10, 2016

June 10, 2014

The Rio baseball team’s first ever trip to sectionals ended with a 10-0 loss to undefeated and top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran in a Division 4 sectional semifinal game in Johnson Creek. Rio had just two hits in the game, finishing its season 10-8 overall. The Vikings graduated just one senior from the team, possibly setting them up for big things the following season. … The Lodi prep baseball team also had its season end, losing 3-2 to Walworth Big Foot in a Division 2 sectional semifinal game in Evansville. Lodi starting pitcher Fred Manke took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but that was when the Chiefs struck for three runs to take the lead for good.

June 10, 2005

Poynette senior Courtney Jordak tossed a one-hitter, leading the Poynette softball team to a 2-0 victory over Crandon in a Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The lone hit against Jordak was a bunt single with two outs in the sixth inning. Jordak finished with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Poynette took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Nicole Graeve drove in Carrie Franson with a base hit to right field. Poynette added an insurance run in the sixth on Amber McIlrath’s RBI single. … The Portage softball team had a 3-0 lead over defending state champion Rice Lake in a Division 2 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond when the game was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning due to heavy rain. After Rice Lake opened the game with a triple, Portage pitcher Katie Stilwell retired the next three batters in order to get out of the jam. Portage answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, getting a leadoff triple from Jennifer Krueger and then an RBI single from Megan Ostrowski to make it 1-0. Katherine Harkins followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, and would then score on Rachel Chapman’s base hit to make it 3-0. The game was scheduled to resume the following day at 9 a.m. in Verona.