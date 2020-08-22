THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette tops Westfield in 2014 football opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Aug. 22, 2019

Portage senior Brooklyn Miller broke a pair of her school records in Portage’s season-opening dual meet against Edgerton at the Portage indoor pool. Miller’s first record came in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 18.4 seconds, breaking her previous mark of 2:19.28. Miller’s other school record came in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:53.35, which easily shattered her previous record of 5:00.92. … The Packers and Raiders play a preseason game on an 80-yard field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Both teams had concerns with about the conditions of the end zone, where the goal post for CFL games are usually located.

Aug. 22, 2018

Portage senior Anna Davidson shot her career-best score by four shots, firing an 18-over-par 88 to finish in sixth place overall at the Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club. Davidson was joined in the top 10 by sophomore teammate Sophie Denure, who finished in a tie for 10th with a 21-over-par 91. Together they helped Portage shoot 401 as a team and finish in fifth place out of 11 teams.

Aug. 22, 2014