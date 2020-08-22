THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette tops Westfield in 2014 football opener

Aug. 22, 2019
Portage senior Brooklyn Miller broke a pair of her school records in Portage’s season-opening dual meet against Edgerton at the Portage indoor pool. Miller’s first record came in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 18.4 seconds, breaking her previous mark of 2:19.28. Miller’s other school record came in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:53.35, which easily shattered her previous record of 5:00.92. … The Packers and Raiders play a preseason game on an 80-yard field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Both teams had concerns with about the conditions of the end zone, where the goal post for CFL games are usually located.
Aug. 22, 2018
Portage senior Anna Davidson shot her career-best score by four shots, firing an 18-over-par 88 to finish in sixth place overall at the Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club. Davidson was joined in the top 10 by sophomore teammate Sophie Denure, who finished in a tie for 10th with a 21-over-par 91. Together they helped Portage shoot 401 as a team and finish in fifth place out of 11 teams.
Aug. 22, 2014
Poynette running backs Scott Lenius and Jacob Reddeman combined for 164 yards and four rushing touchdowns, leading the Pumas to a 40-18 victory over host Westfield in the season opener. Westfield hunt close in the first half, getting a pair of passing touchdowns from quarterback Greg Winkelman, but Poynette outscored the Pioneers 19-6 in the second half.
Aug. 22, 1987
Paul Molitor singled off Kansas City’s Bret Saberhagen in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 37 games, but he was then picked off first base moments before Robin Yount homered in what would turn out to be a 8-7 victory for the Royals. Molitor, who finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, moved into a tie for fourth place on the all-time modern day list with Tom Holmes, who hit in 37 straight games for Boston Braves in 1945. Still ahead of Molitor were Ty Cobb (40 games), Pete Rose (44) and Joe DiMaggio (56).
