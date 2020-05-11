THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Scott Bauer's homer gives Portage baseball big win over Wisconsin Dells in 1993

May 11, 2009
Making just her second start in the circle for the Portage softball team, freshman Demiree McAlpin gave up just two hits in five innings for a complete game, 10-0 victory over Wautoma for the Warriors. McAlpin didn’t walk a batter and struck out four to get her first varsity victory. All 10 of Portage’s hits were singles, including three from Mary Donohue. Portage, who blew the game open with seven runs in the third inning, also got multi-hit games from Andrea Drew and Kristin Hill.
May 11, 2007
Portage senior Patrick Apel won the triple jump and long jump, leading the Warriors boys track and field team to the team title at the Heather Johnson Memorial Invitational in Wisconsin Dells. Portage won five events total to finish with 123.5 points, good enough to beat runner-up Ripon’s 104 points. Portage’s other victories came from David Mommens in the 400 meters, Lou Hurd in the shot put and Kyle Roche in the high jump. The Portage girls finished in seventh place as a team, led by Kassie Vaness, who was second in the 800 and 1,600 meters, while also finishing third in the 3,200 meters.
May 11, 2001
Tony Meidl’s dramatic two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Portage baseball team a 3-1 victory over Reedsburg and clinched at least a share of the South Central Conference championship. The walk-off homer cleared the fence in left field, scoring Matt Kinion, who singled earlier in the inning. Phil Canales went the distance on the mound for Portage, striking out seven and walking nobody.
May 11, 1998
Joe Marks and Kyle Kaufman both hit three-run home runs, and Mike Fredrick launched a grand slam, highlighting the Portage baseball team’s 21-1 victory over Adams-Friendship. Fredrick’s grand slam was part of a 10-run third inning, which put the game away. … Portage’s Ricky Cheers leaps 45 feet, 10 inches in the triple jump en route to winning the event at the Waterloo Invitational. The distance easily beat the school record of 42-10 that he set the previous season. Cheers also won the long jump and finished second to teammate Chris Stanley in the high jump to earn meet MVP honors.
May 11, 1993
Scott Bauer’s solo home run in the bottom of the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the game winner, as the Portage baseball team picked up a 3-2 South Central Conference victory over Wisconsin Dells. Portage scored a run in the second on a RBI single by Bob Schwantz. After the Chiefs had tied it, Portage went up 2-1 when Schwantz scored on Eric corbett’s fielder’s choice grounder. Wisconsin Dells would again tie the game in the top of the sixth before Bauer’s blast helped improve the Warriors to 9-0 in SCC play.
May 11, 1979
The Portage boys track and field team won six events en route to finishing in first place at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational. Ross Bennett lead the Warriors by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. Bennett’s winning time of 9:43.9 in the 3,200 meter set a new school record. Portage also got a pair of victories from Jim Banks, who won the shot put and discus. The Warriors, who beat out host Wisconsin Dells by 40 points to win the team title, also won the 800 and 1,600 meter relay events.
