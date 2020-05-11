THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Scott Bauer's homer gives Portage baseball big win over Wisconsin Dells in 1993

May 11, 2009

Making just her second start in the circle for the Portage softball team, freshman Demiree McAlpin gave up just two hits in five innings for a complete game, 10-0 victory over Wautoma for the Warriors. McAlpin didn’t walk a batter and struck out four to get her first varsity victory. All 10 of Portage’s hits were singles, including three from Mary Donohue. Portage, who blew the game open with seven runs in the third inning, also got multi-hit games from Andrea Drew and Kristin Hill.

May 11, 2007

Portage senior Patrick Apel won the triple jump and long jump, leading the Warriors boys track and field team to the team title at the Heather Johnson Memorial Invitational in Wisconsin Dells. Portage won five events total to finish with 123.5 points, good enough to beat runner-up Ripon’s 104 points. Portage’s other victories came from David Mommens in the 400 meters, Lou Hurd in the shot put and Kyle Roche in the high jump. The Portage girls finished in seventh place as a team, led by Kassie Vaness, who was second in the 800 and 1,600 meters, while also finishing third in the 3,200 meters.

