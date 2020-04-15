THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Smith's grand slam gives Portage walk-off win over Reedsburg in 1997

April 15, 2010
Poynette sophomore Kirsten Tomlinson threw her third career no-hitter, leading the Poynette softball team to a 6-0 victory over Lake Mills. Of the 21 batters retired by Tomlinson, 17 were by strikeout. Tomlinson and Brittany Kaltenberg each had two hits to lead the Pumas on offense.
April 15, 2004
Craig Cerbins finished with two straight birdies to shoot a 37, leading the Warriors boys golf team to a two-shot victory over Waunakee at the Portage Country Club. Portage’s Ty Robinson finished with two pars to shoot a 42, while Ryan Brunt had a birdie and a par on his final two holes to also shoot a 42 for the Warriors, who finished with a team score of 166.
April 15, 2003
The Portage baseball team scored 10 runs in the second inning on its way to a 17-3 victory over host Mauston. Portage sophomore Spencer Gilman want the distance on the mound to get the win in his first varsity start for the Warriors. Ryan Kaufman’s two-run homer capped the big second inning for Portage. Cam Henderson, Dustin O’Shaughnessy, Brian White and Kaufman all had multi-hit games for Portage.
April 15, 2002
Pardeeville pitcher Aaron Eberle threw a perfect game, leading the Bulldog baseball team to a 15-0 victory over Montello in five innings at Chandler Park. Eberle struck out 12 and got to pitch with a big lead after the Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the second inning. Peter Fisk had three hits for Pardeeville, while Tyler Schumann, Jeremy Johnsrud and Jeremy Campnell had two hits each. Johnsrud hit a homer and drove in four. … Nate Cutsforth had four hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs to lead the Portage baseball team to a 12-2 victory over host North Fond du Lac. Ryan Kaufman also homered in the win.
April 15, 1997
Portage’s Mike Smith hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 walk-off victory over Reedsburg in Portage. Portage loaded the bases on a walk by Brent Vogelsang, a single by Shawn Bolgrien and a walk by Joe Marks. Smith then hit the second pitch from relief pitcher Nate Nieman over the center-field fence for the game-winner.
April 15, 1987
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Juan Nieves throws the first, and still only no-hitter in team history, leading the Brewers to a 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The no-hitter was preserved on the final play of the game when center fielder Robin Yount made a diving catch of Eddie Murray’s liner. Nieves, a 22-year-old lefty, struck out seven and walked five. No Orioles base runner reached second base. The win was also Milwaukee’s ninth in a row to begin the season. Dale Sveum, Greg Brock and Glenn Braggs all homered in the win for Milwaukee.
