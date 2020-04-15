THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Smith's grand slam gives Portage walk-off win over Reedsburg in 1997

April 15, 2010

Poynette sophomore Kirsten Tomlinson threw her third career no-hitter, leading the Poynette softball team to a 6-0 victory over Lake Mills. Of the 21 batters retired by Tomlinson, 17 were by strikeout. Tomlinson and Brittany Kaltenberg each had two hits to lead the Pumas on offense.

April 15, 2004

Craig Cerbins finished with two straight birdies to shoot a 37, leading the Warriors boys golf team to a two-shot victory over Waunakee at the Portage Country Club. Portage’s Ty Robinson finished with two pars to shoot a 42, while Ryan Brunt had a birdie and a par on his final two holes to also shoot a 42 for the Warriors, who finished with a team score of 166.

April 15, 2003

The Portage baseball team scored 10 runs in the second inning on its way to a 17-3 victory over host Mauston. Portage sophomore Spencer Gilman want the distance on the mound to get the win in his first varsity start for the Warriors. Ryan Kaufman’s two-run homer capped the big second inning for Portage. Cam Henderson, Dustin O’Shaughnessy, Brian White and Kaufman all had multi-hit games for Portage.

April 15, 2002