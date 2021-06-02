Approx. 2 years old. Neutered male. **Dog breeds listed are best guesses from veterinary professionals, they are never a guarantee. View on PetFinder
A former Portage High School teacher was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Friday.
A Mauston man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking an “intimate” picture of a juvenile without their consent.
JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Horicon man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to throw a woman out of a moving vehicle on Thursday.
A woman, who was arrested after drugs and a bong were found in the van she had been living in, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday.
Beaver Dam High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday night with nine graduates being named valedictorians this year.
JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a…
A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.
Two people died in a semi crash near Oakdale after one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash rolled over.
The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure event following Armed Forces Day celebrations in Camp Douglas.
WAUPUN — Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden made an appeal to the Common Council on Tuesday night for more police officers.
