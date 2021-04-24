Meet Thor! Pic of mama Elvira included Interested in this sweet pup? Apply today at http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/dog-application **Please note: Our animals... View on PetFinder
WATERTOWN – A retired Watertown Police officer died by suicide after causing the death of his son, according to a press release from the Water…
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting at The Reef Club bar in Wisconsin Dells on April 18.
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Wisconsin Dells bar Sunday morning, according to police.
Owning a restaurant wasn’t just a dream for Jillian Campbell, it’s also in her bloodline.
A Hillpoint man charged with sex crimes against a child was released on a $3,000 bond Monday.
Wisconsin Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack said Bud Gussel lived the “American Dream” becoming a successful entrepreneur who he…
HORICON – The Horicon School District kicked off a fundraising campaign Monday night for the future Marshmen Sports Complex by accepting a che…
A new product is on the market in smoke shops. It is closely related to marijuana, but is derived from hemp so is legal for now.
One local couple is hoping a new aroma in downtown Beaver Dam will draw customers through the doors of 128 Front Street.
A Mauston woman and Sauk City man are being charged with drug crimes after police executed a search warrant at a Mauston home and allegedly fo…
