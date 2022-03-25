 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tinker

Tinker

Meet Tinker, an approximately 6yr old beagle/hound mix. She's amazing: polite on the leash, knows sit, stands by the door... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News