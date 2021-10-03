Tis the season for Homecoming spirit

Beaver Dam High School’s homecoming parade is back this year and will be held Friday.
Area schools are going back to some of the traditional homecoming celebrations. Some districts like Fall River and Waupun already had homecoming this year. Waupun had its homecoming game on Sept. 17 with the parade returning.
”That Friday was a beautiful day for a parade,” Waupun School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “The Waupun Area School District was thrilled to be sharing our homecoming joy with the community, our current students, and alumni coming home to share in the celebration. We had excellent community participation, and it appeared to be similar to previous years.”
Hill said that the district is looking forward to next year’s parade when more community members will be able to participate in the parade.
Beaver Dam and Dodgeland are two area schools that will have the parades coming back this year as well.
“I’m overall excited for everything to get going and to try and get everyone involved,” Beaver Dam High School Student Council President Sadie De Vries said. “We have class competitions, powder puff, macho man (boys volleyball), and hallway decorating. I think all of us students are very thankful that we are able to make this happen again and have homecoming week be close to normal. The parade as well on Friday has a lot of floats and groups coming together to celebrate with the city.”
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park and proceed down Lincoln Avenue to Park Avenue. It will continue as Park Avenue turns into Front Street and then turn north on Center Street before ending at West Maple Avenue.
De Vries said that the Golden Beavers are playing Janesville Parker Friday night, and the dance will be held outside on Saturday night so masks will not be required. However if it does move inside, staff and students will need to wear masks.
“Pep rally starts around 2 p.m. and will go for an hour at the end of the (school) day,” De Vries said.
Dodgeland High School will also be celebrating homecoming next week with an all school assembly on Oct. at 1:30 p.m. Dodgeland student council advisor Roni Kohlhoff said the king and queen will be crowned on Thursday night following a movie in the high school gym.
Students will be released early on Friday with the parade beginning at 4 p.m.
“Following the parade, everyone is invited to come back to the school to enjoy steamed sweet corn and elote by Team Beaudry Sweet Corn from 4 to 7 p.m. $3 and $5, respectively,” Kohlhoff said.
The Juneau American Legion Fish Fry will also be serving from 4 to 7 p.m. at the legion building, 162 E Oak St. in Juneau. Dodgeland will be hosting the Pardeeville Bulldogs in the football game with kickoff at 7 p.m.
“Following the game, the Homecoming King and Queen will light the bonfire followed by the Street Dance until 11:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The dance will be held in the high school gym on Saturday night. Dodgeland does not have a mask ordinance.
The following week, Columbus School District will have its homecoming celebration with activities starting on Oct 11.