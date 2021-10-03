Tis the season for Homecoming spirit

Beaver Dam High School’s homecoming parade is back this year and will be held Friday.

Area schools are going back to some of the traditional homecoming celebrations. Some districts like Fall River and Waupun already had homecoming this year. Waupun had its homecoming game on Sept. 17 with the parade returning.

”That Friday was a beautiful day for a parade,” Waupun School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “The Waupun Area School District was thrilled to be sharing our homecoming joy with the community, our current students, and alumni coming home to share in the celebration. We had excellent community participation, and it appeared to be similar to previous years.”

Hill said that the district is looking forward to next year’s parade when more community members will be able to participate in the parade.

Beaver Dam and Dodgeland are two area schools that will have the parades coming back this year as well.