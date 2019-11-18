Tis the season

Kenny McDougal hangs one of Beaver Dam's new snowflake decorations over Park Avenue on Monday morning. The snowflake decorations will be used throughout town, while the city's older decorations, wreaths, will be put up downtown this year. A dedication ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in front of the Dodge County Historical Society. 105 Park Ave.
