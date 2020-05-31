TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2003, leaders of the world's seven wealthiest nations and Russia pledged billions of dollars to fight AIDS and hunger on the opening day of their summit in Evian, France.

In 2008, fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent died in Paris at age 71.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

In 2017, President Donald Trump declared he would pull the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement. (The U.S. remains a part of the agreement until November of this year.)

Ten years ago: Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities had opened criminal and civil investigations into the BP oil spill. A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that criminal suspects had to explicitly invoke their right to remain silent, and that simply remaining silent was not sufficient to stop police questioning. Former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, announced their separation after 40 years of marriage.