Todd Nesheim, Mount Horeb

Year, record: 14th, 201-124.

Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2015.

Most memorable win: The 41-38 win against Monona Grove in the sectional finals at Sun Prairie High School in 2015. Here’s why:

The year prior, we lost in the sectional final game at Sun Prairie against Greendale. That team was 22-0 in the regular season and then made it to the sectional final before losing. We felt like we were good enough to get to state and came up short. Heartbreaking.

In this tournament run, we had to beat several conference schools to get there, which is not an easy task. Some of those schools were good enough themselves to probably make it to state (Monroe, Sauk, Deforest, Monona Grove).

It was the first time a Mount Horeb boys basketball team had been to state since 1941. It got the monkey off our back so to speak, and although it didn’t make up for losing the year prior, we overcame that mental hurdle.

Being an afternoon game, we got time after the game to really enjoy the victory as a community. Fire truck rides, get togethers, we had our banquet the very next day, all of which was awesome.

I had heard a lot of people say that the sectional final game is the toughest game on the run to a state championship, and I would completely agree. There is a lot of pressure in that game to make it, especially for this team with what happened the prior year. The following by the community that this team had will never be forgotten. The full gyms on a regular basis both at home and on the road was something we talk about to this day.

Other people in our program may argue that the championship games at state were the most memorable and certainly that would be hard to argue. Those wins vs West DePere and Rice Lake at the state tournament will never be forgotten.

The other game that is an obvious one for me is our 2010 regional final upset over a Monroe team that was coming off several state tournaments. For me, this was the victory that got our program off and running.

