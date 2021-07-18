Poynette man struck and killed after being thrown from car

A 37-year-old Poynette man was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle after he sideswiped a pickup truck and was thrown from his car near Portage Friday afternoon, the State Patrol said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 39 outside Portage. The man who was killed was driving a red sedan over 100 mph, according to Sgt. Adam Zoch of the State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, the sedan, which was traveling south, sideswiped a pickup pulling a trailer. The sedan then went into a median ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lane, where he was hit by a van. He died at the scene.

The man killed had been using alcohol and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had received numerous driving complaints about the sedan prior to the crash, Zoch said.

Neither the truck driver, a 35-year-old man from Baileyville, Illinois, nor the van driver, a 37-year-old man from Sun Prairie, were injured, Zoch said. Both were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol had not released the names of those involved pending family notification.