Trailways East — Boys

Senior Gavin Thimm was hard to defend in the Trailways East Conference, averaging a league-high 21.8 points a game.

Coaches took notice and not only unanimously voted him as a first-teamer, but as Player of the Year as well. Thimm also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game.

Thimm led the Falcons to a second-place finish in the East, tying Oshkosh Lourdes with matching 11-3 records.

Central Wisconsin Christian junior Will Syens was a unanimous first-team selection after he led the Crusaders with 17.8 points and 2.1 steals a game. He also was second on the team with 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Horicon senior Anthony Oechsner was also a unanimous first-team selection after he averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.

Wayland sophomore Sekou Kourouma earned a first-team selection after he averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals a game for the Big Red.

ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Gavin Thimm, Sr., Hustisford

FIRST TEAM — Gavin Thimm*, Sr., Hustisford; Bart Bijl*, Sr., Oakfield; Will Syens*, Jr., CWC; Anthony Oechsner*, Sr., Horicon; Malith Liabwell, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Sekou Kourouma, Soph., Wayland.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Grant Bass, Sr., Oakfield; Blake Peplinski, Sr., Hustisford; Dominic Kane, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Brock Hoekstra, Soph., CWC; Diego Perez, Soph., Wayland; Caden Brugger, Sr., Dodgeland; Alexandros Giannopoulos, Sr., Valley Christian.

HONORABLE MENTION

CWC — Cade Viletstra, Jr. Dodgeland — John Appenfeldt, Sr. Hustisford — Josh Peplinski, Sr. Oakfield — Ethan Glugla, Sr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Jack Seibold, Sr.

