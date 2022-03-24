Trailways East — Girls

The Dodgeland and Hustisford girls basketball squads finished tied for third in the Trailways East Conference with 7-5 records.

Both the Trojans and Falcons also littered the all-conference awards list.

Senior Miranda Firari led the Trojans all season long and was a unanimous first-team selection, joining teammate Adrianne Bader on the first team.

Firari (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds per game) and Bader (15.1, 10.4) led the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, while Firari also averaged 4.9 steals and 3.0 assists per contest.

Hustisford senior Rylie Collien, a unanimous first-teamer, led the Falcons with 15.2 points a game and shot 39.4% from 3-point range. She also put up 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Central Wisconsin Christian senior Shelby Buwalda led the East with 17.0 points a game on her way to becoming a unanimous first-team selection. She was also third in the conference at 7.7 rebounds a game, and averaged 5.0 steals.

Oshkosh Lourdes' Hailee Bauer averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals while shooting 44.2% from downtown en route to being named Player of the Year.

ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS

Player of the year — Hailee Bauer, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes

FIRST TEAM — Hailee Bauer*, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Miranda Firari*, Sr., Dodgeland; Rylie Collien*, Sr., Hustisford; Shelby Buwalda*, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian; Adi Moser, Sr., Oakfield; Stella Hofman, Soph., Oakfield; Adrianne Bader, Sr., Dodgeland.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — JJ Gremminger, Sr., Oakfield; Lyndsey Streeter, Jr., Oakfield; Addy Hafemeister, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Molly Moore, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Autumn Kuehl, Jr., Hustisford; Lucia McGuinness, Soph., Wayland.

HONORABLE MENTION.

CWC — Ada Smies, Jr. Horicon — Cyri Reinwald, Fr. Hustisford — Nina Joechel, Jr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Charley Mullen, Soph.

