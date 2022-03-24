Trailways West — Boys

There were two things that stood out as the Trailways West Conference title race was unfolding.

The first one was Randolph was tough to stop, going undefeated at 14-0 in league play and Randolph senior Sam Grieger and Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert were going to put up copious amounts of points on any given night.

Lindert led the conference with 26.1 points a game and Grieger was second with 22.2 points a game. For their efforts, coaches named them co-Players of the Year. Grieger also averaged 7.4 rebounds a game and had team highs with five assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Rockets. Meanwhile, Lindert also averaged team highs with 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals a game for the Bulldogs.

Along with Grieger and Lindert as unanimous first-team selections were Randolph senior Travis Alvin and Fall River junior Colin Vieth.

Alvin was a dominant post player with size and strength, which allowed him to average 17.9 points and a team-high 10.6 rebounds a game. Meanwhile, Vieth led the Pirates with 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.

Cambria-Friesland senior Owen Jones balled out for the Hilltoppers on his way to a first-team selection. He led the team with 13.2 points and 2.7 steals a game. He also had 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.

Even though Rio vanished near the bottom of the conference standings, the coaches still recognized senior Gavin Grams’ season for the Vikings. He finished the season averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game to earn the final spot as a first-team selection.

ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert, Sr., Pardeeville

FIRST TEAM — Sam Grieger*, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert*, Sr., Pardeeville; Travis Alvin*, Sr., Randolph; Colin Vieth*, Jr., Fall River; Owen Jones, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Gavin Grams, Sr., Rio.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Parker Quade, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Juneau Toutant, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Carson Wegner, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Austin Grams, Sr., Markesan; Micah Kracht, Jr., Markesan; Shavlik Schultz, Soph., Fall River.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cambria-Friesland — Drake Burmania, Jr., and Kevin Papp, Sr. Fall River — Clay Blevins, Sr. Markesan — Aiden Schmick, Sr. Montello — Brady Alberts, Soph. Pardeeville — Devin Sith, Sr., and Dylan Lancelle, Sr. Randolph — Ben Nieman, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Ethan Reilly, Sr.. Rio — Tyson Prochnow, Sr.

