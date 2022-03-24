Trailways West — Girls

Magic for Randolph this season was like the Energizer Bunny. It just kept going, and going, and going ...

The Rockets won the Trailways West Conference title with a perfect 14-0 mark, then capped it off by becoming the winningest team in state history, setting a new single-season mark for victories while going 31-0 and claiming the WIAA Division 5 state championship.

Junior post Jorey Buwalda was a big reason why, unstoppable at times while averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

They were numbers that not only made her a unanimous first team All-Trailways West choice but also the league's Player of the Year.

Her sister, senior Presley Buwalda, was also a unanimous first-team selection after averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

Pardeeville was a close nemesis of the Rockets, going 12-2 to take second. The Bulldogs' only two losses came at the hands of the Rockets.

The coaches took notice, selecting Bulldogs' junior Jessi Ernst as a unanimous first-teamer. She averaged a double-double at 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and also put up 2.2 blocked shots per contest.

Pardeeville senior Savannah Manthey (11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game) was also a first-team selection.

Rio junior Emily Loging (14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game) also was a unanimous first-team choice.

ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS

Player of the year — Jorey Buwalda, Jr., Randolph

FIRST TEAM — Jorey Buwalda*, Jr., Randolph; Presley Buwalda*, Sr., Randolph; Jessi Ernst*, Jr., Pardeeville; Emily Loging*, Jr., Rio; Dani Graff, Soph., Markesan; Savannah Manthey, Sr., Pardeeville.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Kayla Staveness, Sr., Rio; Isabelle Gregorio, Sr., Fall River; Haley Olson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Katsma, Sr., Randolph; Mya Moldenhauer, Soph., Randolph; Nellie Kendall, Sr., Montello.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cambria-Friesland — Kennedy Smit, Sr. Fall River — Ava Rozinski, Jr., Jade Richardson, Jr., and Anna Doolittle, Jr. Markesan — Lauryn Clark, Jr. Pardeeville — Aubrey Maass, Soph., and Sydnie Wheeler, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Jenna Kelma, Sr., and Shawna Stibb, Sr. Randolph — Brianna Baird, Jr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.