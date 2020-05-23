Tramburg receives Meyer Family Scholarship
0 comments

Tramburg receives Meyer Family Scholarship

  • 0
060918-jrnl-news-fall-river-grad-2

Morgan Tramburg presents part of the valedictorians' address during Fall River's graduation June 3, 2018, at the high school.

 COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation, during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through academic accomplishments.

Morgan Tramburg, of Fall River, received the Meyer Family Scholarship. This honor is awarded to a sophomore or junior who has maintained a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher, who has declared either a coaching minor or sport and exercise science major, and has displayed excellence in either of these academic areas. She is a graduate of Fall River High School.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan, Jacob Daniel
Obituaries

Morgan, Jacob Daniel

POYNETTE—Jacob Daniel Morgan, a loving husband to Danielle, loving father to his two children, Sophie and Lucas Morgan, and loving son to Don …

Not everyone who gets a stimulus check can spend it. IRS sends payments to the dead
Area business

Not everyone who gets a stimulus check can spend it. IRS sends payments to the dead

  • Updated

MIAMI - When Judy Eitneier received a $1,200 check from the Internal Revenue Service last month made out to her mother, she was puzzled. "What? Why?" Eitneier said, describing her reaction. "Mother is dead." In its haste to revive the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS has been sending $1,200 stimulus checks to dead people. The federal tax-collecting agency won't divulge how many ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News