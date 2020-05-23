Tramburg receives Meyer Family Scholarship

On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation, during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through academic accomplishments.
Morgan Tramburg, of Fall River, received the Meyer Family Scholarship. This honor is awarded to a sophomore or junior who has maintained a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher, who has declared either a coaching minor or sport and exercise science major, and has displayed excellence in either of these academic areas. She is a graduate of Fall River High School.
