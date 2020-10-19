WATCH NOW: Fall colors shine in Dodge County Parks

Fall colors are expected to peak this week in Dodge County, according to Travel Wisconsin, and some of the best places to view them are along the county park trails.

Dodge County Parks include Astico Park near Columbus, Derge Park near Randolph, Harnischfeger Park near Oconomowoc, Ledge Park between Mayville and Horicon and Nitschke Mounds Park near Burnett. Additional area attractions include the Horicon Marsh, Wild Goose State Trail, the Glacial River Trail and the Gold Star Memorial Trail.

Parks supervisor Jason Roy said people have been taking full advantage of local outdoor points of interest during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ledge Park is our most popular park and we normally average about 80 vehicles a day entering it,” he said. “Our daily usage has gone through the roof, with the count reaching 300 vehicles coming in multiple times this summer.”

He encourages people to take a hike or drive through Ledge Park to view the many acres of woods with leaves that have turned a vibrant golden hue. The park is free and open daily from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.