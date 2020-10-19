 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fall colors shine in Dodge County Parks
0 comments
topical alert

WATCH NOW: Fall colors shine in Dodge County Parks

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall foliage

The upper part of Ledge Park, located between Horicon and Mayville, provides autumn visitors with a colorful overlook of the Horicon Marsh and surrounding countryside.

 Kelly Simon

Fall colors are expected to peak this week in Dodge County, according to Travel Wisconsin, and some of the best places to view them are along the county park trails.

Dodge County Parks include Astico Park near Columbus, Derge Park near Randolph, Harnischfeger Park near Oconomowoc, Ledge Park between Mayville and Horicon and Nitschke Mounds Park near Burnett. Additional area attractions include the Horicon Marsh, Wild Goose State Trail, the Glacial River Trail and the Gold Star Memorial Trail.

Parks supervisor Jason Roy said people have been taking full advantage of local outdoor points of interest during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ledge Park is our most popular park and we normally average about 80 vehicles a day entering it,” he said. “Our daily usage has gone through the roof, with the count reaching 300 vehicles coming in multiple times this summer.”

He encourages people to take a hike or drive through Ledge Park to view the many acres of woods with leaves that have turned a vibrant golden hue. The park is free and open daily from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Autumn cleanup

Dodge County park attendant Lori Mckean clears leaves from a parking lot Friday afternoon at Ledge Park. According to Travel Wisconsin, fall colors are currently at about 80% and are expected to peak next week at the park, located between Horicon and Mayville.

Roy said camp site rentals at the parks were originally reduced to 50% capacity to allow for more day visitors. During the fall season, all camp sites are again available. Hand-sanitizing stations, signs encouraging six-foot social distancing and mask wearing advisories are posted and installed throughout the park system.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News