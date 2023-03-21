NEW YORK — Facing the possibility of criminal charges, Donald Trump waited it out in Florida on Tuesday as New York braced for disruptions that could follow an indictment.

Trump over the weekend claimed without evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, but there was no indication that prediction would come true.

A Manhattan grand jury appeared to take an important step forward on Monday by hearing from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider testimony supporting his version of events.

The next steps were unclear, and it was uncertain if additional witnesses might be summoned. But a city mindful of the riot by Trump loyalists at the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago took steps to protect itself from violence that could accompany the unprecedented prosecution of a former president.

Monday's testimony from Robert Costello, a lawyer with close ties to key Trump aides, appeared to be a final opportunity for allies to steer the grand jury away from an indictment. Prosecutors invited Costello to appear after saying he had information to undercut the credibility of Michael Cohen, a former lawyer and fixer for Trump who later turned against him and then became a key witness in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation.

Costello provided Cohen legal services several years ago after Cohen himself became entangled in the federal investigation into hush money payments in 2016 to buy the silence of two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

The testimony came two days after Trump said he expected to face criminal charges and urged supporters to protest his possible arrest.

New York officials have been monitoring online chatter of threats of varying specificity, but even as portable metal barricades were dropped off to safeguard streets and sidewalks, there were no immediate signs that Trump's calls for protests were being heeded.

On Tuesday morning, a bomb threat called in via 911 temporarily halted Manhattan court proceedings, according to a court spokesman. That delayed the start of a hearing in a separate case, the New York attorney general's lawsuit accusing Trump and his company of a yearslong fraud scheme.

As the New York investigation pushes toward conclusion, Trump faces other criminal probes in Atlanta and Washington that, taken together, pose significant legal peril and carry the prospect of upending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.