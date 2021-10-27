Try to break a record

While many hunt for enjoyment and to feed their families with the game they take, others strive to participate in the sport competitively.
Whether you’re only beginning the journey into the outdoors or are a skilled veteran, claiming the top spot in hunting history provides significant bragging rights.
In America, hunting accomplishments are maintained by the Boone and Crockett Club. The organization was formed in the late-1800s by Theodore Roosevelt to restrict irresponsible land use, conflicts and the destruction of natural resources.
After years of dedicating itself to the betterment of wildlife and conservation, the group formally recognized outstanding North American big-game trophies in its first record book published in 1932.
Check out some long-standing records and others that have been topped in recent years, according to Field and Stream.
Trophy: Stone’s Sheep
Hunter: L.S. Chadwick
Muskwa River, British Columbia, 1936
Before becoming a notable hunter, L.S. Chadwick earned a degree in engineering and obtained over 250 patents for upgrades on items like razor blades and car brakes. At age 62, he traveled deep into the woods of British Columbia and began a lengthy hunting excursion.
According to an interview with Outdoor Life in 1937, during the trip, Chadwick set up 16 camps, each pushing further into the Rocky Mountains. After finding a group of three sheep, the record holder began filming them before ultimately taking a shot. He downed the estimated 14-year old sheep that is considered the most magnificent big-game trophy in North American history.
Its broken right horn measured just over 50 inches, while its in-tact companion was 52 inches with a 31-inch spread.
Trophy: Whitetail Deer
Hunter: Milo Hanson
Biggar, Saskatchewan, 1993
In more recent records, Milo Hanson claimed the record for the most abundant Whitetail Deer after downing a buck that measured over 213 inches. The obscure farmer became an overnight celebrity when he shattered the previous title by more than seven inches. While the title is long-standing, there is a rumble in the hunting community that a potential record-breaking deer has been spotted roaming in Kentucky.
Trophy: Alaska Brown Bear
Hunter: Roy Lindsley
Kodiak Island, Alaska, 1952
While the number two and three trophy bears were hunted in 2013 and 2009, Roy Lindsley remains the titleholder for his achievement made back in 1952.