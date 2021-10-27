Try to break a record

While many hunt for enjoyment and to feed their families with the game they take, others strive to participate in the sport competitively.

Whether you’re only beginning the journey into the outdoors or are a skilled veteran, claiming the top spot in hunting history provides significant bragging rights.

In America, hunting accomplishments are maintained by the Boone and Crockett Club. The organization was formed in the late-1800s by Theodore Roosevelt to restrict irresponsible land use, conflicts and the destruction of natural resources.

After years of dedicating itself to the betterment of wildlife and conservation, the group formally recognized outstanding North American big-game trophies in its first record book published in 1932.

Check out some long-standing records and others that have been topped in recent years, according to Field and Stream.

Trophy: Stone’s Sheep

Hunter: L.S. Chadwick

Muskwa River, British Columbia, 1936