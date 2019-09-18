The Beaver Dam prep cross country team had several runners do well at the Badger Challenge hosted by Watertown High School.
“This meet wasn’t high on our list to do well at meets,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said. “This week is our highest volume training week so we are more focused on getting our bodies ready for the meets to come that matter down the road instead of feeling good and racing good right now.
“Overall, the times are around where I expected them to be on a slower course.”
Gavin Czarnecki finished second in the junior/senior race at 17 minutes, 4.7 seconds.
The freshmen/sophomore finished second while Jessica Redman finished fourth in the freshmen/sophomore race at 21:48.6.
Mariah Alvarez finished 10th in the juniors/seniors race at 21:56.26 while the Golden Beavers took third as a group.
“Although we knew the times wouldn’t be exceptional, I was happy to see the effort everyone gave once the gun went off,” Heuer said. “I believe we are in a good spot, and in a few weeks we will be in a better spot, and the pieces of the puzzle will start coming together.”
TUESDAY'S SWIMMING
The Beaver Dam prep girls swim team lost 109-61 to DeForest during a Badger North dual meet on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 5.25 seconds. McGauley also finished second at the 100 yard freestyle at 55.62.
Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon won the 100 yard butterfly at 1:5.83. She also came in second in the 100 yard backstroke at 1:3.72. Grenon was part of the 200 yard medley relay team with Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and McGauley that finished second at 2:3.98.
Seremet finished second in the 100 yard breaststroke at 1:14.64. She also finished second in the 200 yard IM at 2:31.43.
Beaver Dam’s Sarah Grenon finished second in the 50 yard freestyle at 27.83.
The Beaver Dam 200 yard freestyle relay team of Seremet, Sarah Grenon, Alyssa Foote and Jenn Riley finished second at 1:51.8.
TUESDAY'S GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fall River’s Lexi Rozinksi (six kills and 19 blocks) and Sam Leisemann (16 kills, four blocks and 13 digs) helped the Pirates sweep Markesan 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in Tuesday’s Trailways West Conference match.
Fall River Maddie Gregorio finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and four blocks while Becca Tramburg had 15 digs. Taryn Schwartz finished with 23 assists.
Markesan’s Karigan Hunter finished with eight kills while Sydney Jahnke finshed with 22 digs. Lauren Martinez had 24 assists.
- For complete results from Tuesday's events look in the scoreboard.
