The Beaver Dam prep cross country team had several runners do well at the Badger Challenge on Tuesday at Watertown High School, despite the Golden Beavers not putting much emphasis on the competition where all 16 teams from the Badger North and Badger South conferences came together for grade-level races.
“This meet wasn’t high on our list to do well at meets,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said in an email. “This week is our highest volume training week, so we are more focused on getting our bodies ready for the meets to come that matter down the road instead of feeling good and racing good right now.
“Overall, the times are around where I expected them to be on a slower course.”
Junior Gavin Czarnecki finished second in the junior/senior boys race, covering 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 4.7 seconds. Freshman Jessica Redman finished fourth in the freshman/sophomore girls race in 21:48.6. Junior Mariah Alvarez finished 10th in the junior/senior girls race in 21:56.26.
“Although we knew the times wouldn’t be exceptional, I was happy to see the effort everyone gave once the gun went off,” Heuer said. “I believe we are in a good spot, and in a few weeks we will be in a better spot, and the pieces of the puzzle will start coming together.”
Girls swimming
The Beaver Dam prep girls swimming team lost 109-61 to DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual meet Tuesday.
Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:05.25. McGauley also finished second at the 100 freestyle in :55.62.
Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.83. She also came in second in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.72. Grenon was part of the runner-up 200 medley relay team, joining Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and McGauley to finish in 2:03.98.
Seremet finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.64. She also finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.43.
Beaver Dam’s Sarah Grenon finished second in the 50 freestyle in :27.83. The Beaver Dam 200 freestyle relay team of Seremet, Sarah Grenon, Alyssa Foote and Jenn Riley finished second in 1:51.8.
Volleyball
Fall River’s Lexi Rozinksi (six kills and 19 blocks) and Sam Leisemann (16 kills, four blocks and 13 digs) helped the Pirates sweep Markesan 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in a Trailways West Conference match Tuesday.
Fall River Maddie Gregorio finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, while Becca Tramburg had 15 digs. Taryn Schwartz finished with 23 assists.
Markesan’s Karigan Hunter finished with eight kills, while Sydney Jahnke finshed with 22 digs. Lauren Martinez had 24 assists.
