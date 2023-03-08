The Portage Lions are getting everything in order for their annual radio auction later this month. The group hopes to replicate the success of last year’s auction that brought in $12,000.
The 46th Annual Portage Lions Club Radio Auction will be held on March 25 and broadcast on WDDC-FM (100.1). Booklets containing all of the over 500 items can be found at the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce office, 104 W. Cook St., online and a number of other locations throughout the city.
Anyone interested in the auction may listen to it live on WDDC-FM on March 25 starting at noon. People may call in and find out what the latest bids are on any items on the day of the auction until 4 p.m.
“They can come to the VFW Hall to place bids in person,” Lions Club Director Nancy Schaper said. Bids can be placed at the VFW Hall from noon to 3:30 p.m. with the final half hour of bids being reserved for radio listeners to call in their bids.
People are also reading…
Last year was the first year the auction was held at the VFW Hall and Schaper said it went very well.
“It was great that the VFW donated their space for the auction last year and we’re glad to be going back,” Schaper said.
What can people bid on? A plethora of more than 500 items donated by Portage community members and businesses.
Tim Kratz is a member of the Portage Lions. He explained the big tickets items include a one-night stay at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells, a round of golf at Chula Vista, multiple sets of tickets for Milwaukee Brewers games this upcoming season and three 52-week subscriptions to the Portage Daily Register.
There are also smaller items including athletic wear from the Portage Athletic Department, and a variety of local gift cards.
This is the biggest fundraiser the Lions hold throughout the year that helps sponsor their mission.
“The Lions Club goal is vision,” Schaper said. “This is a worldwide organization with the goal of vision on an international scale.”
Every year the Portage Lions hold pre-school vision testing, eye exams and provide glasses for those in need. The pre-school screenings are held up to eight times a year and each screening averaging over 50 children per screening.
Schaper added that in the past, a few eye doctors in Portage would take boxes full of eye glasses on mission trips.
“Those people were always so grateful for these glasses,” Schaper said.
The Portage Lions raised roughly $12,000 and that money goes back into the community. The group will be holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt in April, Concerts at the Portage in June, Stuff the Bus with school supplies in August and are a part of Taste of Portage at the last weekend in August.
“This money stays here. If the Boys & Girls Club asks for money, we donate to them to benefit the community,” Kratz said. “We donate to other causes in the community when we can.”