For More Information

The Portage Lions 46th Radio Auction starts at noon on March 25. Tune into 100.1 FM WDDC starting at noon to listen to the auction and call 608-745-0859 to find out the latest bids on any item. You can make your bid by giving you name, phone number and desired bid. Bidding can also be done in person at the Portage VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins Street.

All bids are final with winners announced from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and winning items can be picked up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the VFW Hall.

Auction booklets with all auction items can be viewed online or by picking up a paper copy at the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Cook Street.