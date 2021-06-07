Two $1K scholarships awarded

Mediacom Communications awarded two $1,000 scholarships from its World Class Scholarship program to Jaiden Hart, a New Lisbon High School senior, and Kendall Laridaen, a Mauston High School senior, on June 7.
The award recognizes 60 graduating seniors for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. The scholarships support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.
For more information, visit mediacomcable.com.