Two $1K scholarships awarded
Two $1K scholarships awarded

Mediacom Communications awarded two $1,000 scholarships from its World Class Scholarship program to Jaiden Hart, a New Lisbon High School senior, and Kendall Laridaen, a Mauston High School senior, on June 7.

The award recognizes 60 graduating seniors for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. The scholarships support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.

For more information, visit mediacomcable.com.

Jaiden Hart

Hart
Kendall Laridaen

Laridaen
