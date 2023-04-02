WAUPUN – Residents in District 1 in Waupun will have a choice on Tuesday when filling out their ballots. Karissa J. Smits is challenging incumbent Jason Westphal for the seat that covers some of the residents on the southern section of the city.

Karissa J. Smits

Smits was born in Waupun and has lived in Brandon in the past, but she said she has never roamed far from her hometown. Smits is a 2013 graduate from Waupun Jr/Sr High School and a 2017 graduate of Marian College in Fond du Lac with a degree in social work. She has been employed by the State of Wisconsin since that time. She is currently employed at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

In her free time, Smits spends time with her family and her pets.

“I am running for alderperson as I would like to see more diversity on the city council,” Smits said. “Being a young female, new homeowner in the city, and a social worker within a governmental agency, I feel I would bring a unique mindset, unique to Waupun.”

Smits said she supports Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop’s initiative to call Waupun the “City of Sculpture.”

“The sculptures are unique to Waupun,” Smits said. “And why not embrace something that makes Waupun, well Waupun. I also stand behind the branding of Waupun, meaning I want to strengthen our local identity and increasing Waupun’s attraction. I mean after all, Waupun is pretty great.”

Jason Westphal

Westphal has been a homeowner in District 1 for over 21 years after moving to Waupun in 2002. He graduated from UW- Stevens Point in 1996 and have been working in law enforcement ever since. He has been a sheriff's deputy for 26 years, and his wife works as a 3K preschool director and teacher at the couple’s church in Waupun. They have two teenage daughters who attend Waupun Jr/Sr High School.

“Approximately 10 years ago, I became the president of Waupun Girls Softball Association and still devote many hours a year in that role,” Westphal said. “I volunteered as the senior youth leader at our church for several years. I am a strong believer of providing all kids with activities and the opportunity to play sports. This is both a quality-of-life issue to draw families and businesses to Waupun but also a large economic driver for a community our size. In fact, youth sports, along with the conservative nature of the community were the deciding factors when I chose to move to Waupun.”

Westphal has been on the city council for approximately 7 years. During this time, he has been on numerous committees and boards, including DPW, Utilities Commission, Library Board, Negotiations Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals, Economic Development, and several others.

“I have been directly involved in several housing developments, the state-of-the-art ABNR water treatment plant upgrade, a new community/senior center, the truck stop/Heritage Ridge development, and the large United Co-op development which will enable us to finally connect Shaler Drive all the way to the truck-stop along with several other road builds,” Westphal said. “The economic development committee has also been involved in many other projects throughout the city and in our downtown area. Economic development is the key to improving our activities and programs for our seniors, youth and families across the board.”

Westphal said he is running for re-election so that he can continue to work for the community.

“I want to make Waupun the best place to live for not only my family but everyone's family,” Westphal said. “I take my position as alderman very seriously and always prepare for meetings and the decisions that must be made. I am not afraid to make the hard decisions that are best for Waupun. I approach each issue with an open mind. I listen to all sides and then finally make my decision based upon the facts and not based upon emotions or who my friends are or what a few people with loud voices may want. My job on the council is to do what's best for Waupun, represent the citizens in my district and nothing else.”

There are several major projects in the works such as childcare and housing for both the working class and our senior population, Westphal said.

“I would love the opportunity to continue working on them and help bring them to fruition,” Westphal said.

