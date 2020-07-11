USDA reminds producers to complete crop acreage reports


The Columbia County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency is currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone, by email, mail, and other electronic avenues.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Columbia County:

July 15: All spring-seeded crops; including dry edible beans, dark and light red kidney beans, perennial forage, pasture, rangeland, forage seeding, and all CRP acreage

Aug. 15: Processing snap beans, cabbage

The Columbia County FSA office provided maps to producers through mail with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and the acreage reporting sheets as soon as possible.

After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and mail or email producers the completed report of acreage form, FSA-578, to sign. Producers must return the signed form to the FSA office by July 15.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

  • If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
  • If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease.

For more information, call 608-742-5361, ext. 2.

