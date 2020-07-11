USDA reminds producers to complete crop acreage reports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbia County office for USDA’s Farm Service Agency is currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone, by email, mail, and other electronic avenues.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Columbia County:

July 15: All spring-seeded crops; including dry edible beans, dark and light red kidney beans, perennial forage, pasture, rangeland, forage seeding, and all CRP acreage

Aug. 15: Processing snap beans, cabbage

The Columbia County FSA office provided maps to producers through mail with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and the acreage reporting sheets as soon as possible.

After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and mail or email producers the completed report of acreage form, FSA-578, to sign. Producers must return the signed form to the FSA office by July 15.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates: