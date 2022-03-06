Video weather forecasts launched on wiscnews,com

A new weather forecast video feature begins today on the Baraboo News Republic website to help you plan your day and your weekend.

Each weekday at 7 a.m., Lee Enterprises’ Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner will present a Wisconsin weather report. On Fridays, the 7 a.m. video will include a Wisconsin weekend forecast.

The videos will be posted at wiscnews.com and shared on Facebook and through email alerts. Or you can just bookmark our weather page at wiscnews.com/weather so current conditions are always at your fingertips.

In addition, there will be breaking news weather videos when circumstances warrant it.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined the local news team late last year. He most recently worked as a meteorologist for an ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

Using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, which uses the same proprietary digital and graphic technology that powers The Weather Channel, Holiner will put the weather in context, giving you the details you need when you need them.

We’re pleased to begin offering this improved weather forecasting online. Look for Matt’s videos starting today at wiscnews.com and on our Facebook page.