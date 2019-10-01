'Vintage Hop Shop' begins Friday in Portage

Linda Kuruzar, left, and Tracy Cooper of The Mercantile arrange autumn displays Tuesday in downtown Portage. The Mercantile is taking part in "Vintage Shop Hop" on Friday and Saturday -- a self-guided day of vintage and boutique shopping spanning 400-plus locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Almost everything will be marked down 10 percent at The Mercantile, Cooper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)