The 26th annual Volksfest kicked off with Carol and the Keynotes followed by Tuba Dan. The bands rotated until the tapping of the keg at 4:30 p.m. and the music and dancing were scheduled to run until 11 p.m.
The event is being held in the Community Center on Spring Street. There is free parking and no charge for admission. There will be a Stumpf Fiddle Contest Saturday, when the music with continue until 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)