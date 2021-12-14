Vos blames Democrats for probe delays

Had Democrats cooperated, Vos said, the investigation would be over this month. Vos said if Gableman has to “spend most of his time and money fighting Democrat efforts to shut down the investigation, he might have to have more resources. But that’s on the Democrats, not on us.”

Dragging out the investigation is in the best interest of Republicans because it gives the appearance that something illegal happened, said Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.

“The only thing wrong that happened for them is Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost," Hintz said. “I don’t expect them to ever wrap up the investigation.”

Democrats, and some Republicans, decry the investigation as a sham given that some of those hired by Gableman worked in Trump’s administration or have supported conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that’s been upheld following recounts, multiple court rulings and a nonpartisan audit.

Vos and other Republicans defend the probe, saying they are trying to address issues raised by voters and others about procedures and private grant money awarded to heavily Democratic cities during the election.