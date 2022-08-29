VOTE
A lifetime sex offender registrant caught in Reedsburg attempting to buy children food and alcohol or offer them money was found guilty of chi…
Maggie Hartwig and Anni Braund both earned honorable mention WVCA all-state honors last fall and return to lead Sauk Prairie. Here are 10 area players to know this fall.
Police found cash, heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Portage last week, according to court documents.
When Baraboo Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Pointon celebrated 40 years as a firefighter in February 2017, he said he would attempt to bre…
Three people died following a crash that involved a semi truck and a 2022 Jeep Cherokee in Adams County, near Friendship.
Robert Trader will be Circus World's new ringmaster after the retirement of Dave SaLoutos. Trader's been SaLoutos' understudy since 2009.
Why on earth would a team fighting for a postseason berth trade the game's top closer for so little in return?
Here's the skinny on area high school girls volleyball conference favorites, contenders and things to watch
Four area schools return major pieces as they look to recapture their respective conference championships, while plenty of other upstarts are hoping to crash the race for the top spot.
“The beauty of this is that it’s a place to stay, but it’s also a place they can do something else in,” says owner Linda Gumz.
The Beavers trailed the Eagles early but, behind the leadership of seniors Connor Sukup, Trey Schinker and Devin Judd, Reedsburg bounced back to remain unbeaten.