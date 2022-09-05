VOTE
The owner of Cardinal Lanes in Mayville is opening back up the bowling alley in Columbus on Oct. 16.
A 65-year-old Reedsburg man drowned in Lake Redstone after falling out of his boat Saturday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.
A Baraboo man is facing charges of sexual assault following a number of incidents in the Wisconsin Dells, according to court documents filed l…
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
A Wisconsin Dells man who allegedly acknowledged the woman he was charged with sexually assaulting had told him no more than once was recently…
No one was home when fire broke out Thursday at a residence on West Mackie Street.
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst got his first Division I offensive coordinator job in 1995 at Illinois State, the squad his current team faces in Saturday's season opener.
The judge, prosecutor and defense attorney all agreed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court that a man charged with sexually assaulting a child …
A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for a felony charge of 5th OWI.