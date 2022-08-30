Wage increase approved for Beaver Dam educators during a special meeting

Members of the Beaver Dam School Board approved the expected wage increase for Beaver Dam teachers during a special meeting on Monday.

The board of education met in closed session for 1½ hours before entering open session and voting on the issue.

Only board member Isaac Dornfeld voted against the action.

The approval comes following a unanimous vote by the Beaver Dam Education Association on Aug. 18 disagreeing with the offer by the district for the consumer price index increase.

The vote followed the district and the Beaver Dam Education Association jointly filing for mediation months ago. The mediation was jointly attended on Aug. 10 with a Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) mediator.

On Aug. 19, WERC declared BDUSD and BDEA at impasse and certified staff increases of $2,045 per level could be applied following formal board approval, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said earlier, and that this is in addition to the level movement already applied resulting in each eligible certified staff member receiving approximately $3,057.

Beaver Dam Education Association president Matt Ziebarth said at the time that the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education changed how the cost-of-living increase was distributed.

In the past, each teacher’s increase would be determined individually based on their salary. However, for the 2022-23 school budget, the cost-of-living increase for all staff would be based off of the lowest part of the pay scale for a new educator and then the same amount be given across the board regardless of how many years an educator has worked in the district.

The board also approved a 3.5% increase for district administration.