Walking in Warmth at the Watermark

Icy sidewalks and low temperatures has made walking outside a bit more difficult. But walkers can do laps inside The Watermark, 209 S Center St., Beaver Dam, where 17 times around the building equals a mile. Residents of Beaver Dam can sign up for free. The track is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. From left are walkers Roger Hasbrouck, Del Schultz and Lois Cramer enjoying the warm, dry track on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)