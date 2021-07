WATCH NOW: Thursday at the Sauk County Fair

Thursday at the Sauk County Fair included swine, poultry, rabbits and beef on display as animal exhibitors took home ribbons and showed off their work.

Showmanship began at 8 a.m. with pigs, roughly 12 hours after a severe storm swept over Baraboo and forced the fair to shut down. The carnival, which began at 4 p.m., refunded wristbands due to the intense wind and rain that knocked over tents and pulled down trees and power lines within the city a little more than an hour later.

Friday at the fair begins with an 8 a.m. Dairy Show and Goat Show, followed by open class exhibits, and ends with a slew of events, including the Badger State Tractor & Truck Pull and live music in the grandstand.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.