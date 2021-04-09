Water protection case could decide DNR's authority

The proposal, which is now open for public comment, also would require DNR to place conditions, as needed, on CAFO permits to protect water quality. The Natural Resources Board is slated to consider adoption by fall, after which the GOP-controlled Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules would hold winter hearings.

Environmental advocates and other critics complain that rulemaking in Wisconsin can now stretch for years under Act 21, which added extra layers of bureaucracy. But U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who sponsored the law while in the Legislature, calls that outcome “a feature, not a bug.”

Local rules unlikely

Some local governments are considering regulating CAFOs on their own.

In Washburn County this week, voters in Chicog approved a non-binding referendum asking the town board to adopt an ordinance barring CAFOs within town boundaries. The resolution passed by an 83-49 vote, according to the county clerk’s unofficial tally. The town currently has no CAFOs.

“We’ll definitely discuss it at our next meeting and we probably will do something,” Steve Loiselle, a board supervisor, said after the vote. “Our only concern about it is if we have to fight some huge organization, how expensive it can get for the town.”