Waunakee

Lauren, a University of Illinois-Springfield recruit, plays a big role for the Warriors, averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 2.1 assists. The point guard has gone from being a defensive specialist early in her career to developing into one of the Warriors' leading scorers. Meanwhile, Claire, who is putting up 1.8 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists, is still trying to find her role as a first-year varsity player. She’s often guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said she’s a “really good shooter” and helps space the floor on offense. She also does a lot of little things like rebounding, going after loose balls and playing sound defense.