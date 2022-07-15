Waupun Correctional inmate found guilty of attacking guard

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution was found guilty on Thursday during a two-day jury trial of battery of a prison guard for a 2019 attack.

Timmy Johnson could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony offense.

“Our corrections officers are truly the unsung heroes of our criminal justice system,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release following the sentencing. “Tragically, their contributions and sacrifices are easily overlooked or forgotten by many. Every citizen needs to remember that these brave men and women place their lives and safety on the line when they willingly walk into institutions filled with the very worst and most violent criminal offenders. The critical service they provide keeps our communities, homes and children safe. I deeply appreciate the work they do.”

Klomberg was the prosecutor in the case which had a second phase of the trial as well to determine if Johnson was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Klomberg moved to dismiss the mental health claim for lack of evidence. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow ruled in favor of the state and dismissed the mental health claim.

According to the criminal complaint, a correctional officer was passing out medication on the afternoon of June 8, 2019, when they noticed that Johnson pushed his pill up into his upper lip. He did swallow the pill after he was directed to do so and was told to go back to his cell and that he would receive a conduct report for misuse of medication.

The correctional officer continued to pass out medication to other inmates. Johnson came back to speak to the correctional officer and asked about the extent of the punishment. He was told that he would be spoken to after the medication pass by another officer and asked to go back to his cell. However Johnson then began punching and swinging with closed fists at the back of a correctional officer’s head and his facial area between 20 and 30 times.

Johnson stopped the assault after being pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by a responding officer. The assaulted officer was seriously injured, but several days later was able to return to work. After the assault, the defendant bragged to other inmates about how badly he had beaten the officer.

Johnson has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for numerous charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, first degree reckless homicide and bribery of a public official. In total, his record includes 16 prior criminal convictions.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for his most recent conviction on Aug. 18.