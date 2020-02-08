Waupun honors city’s best Third event held Thursday at The Rock

WAUPUN — Waupun’s version of the Oscars had all the drama of the movies — with the added attraction of gourmet hors d’oeuvres and beverages at The Rock Golf Club.

The third annual Waupunies awards ceremony and chamber of commerce annual meeting played to a full house of about 120 guests Thursday evening at 700 County Park Road.

Chamber president Tyler Schultz served as emcee, assisted by executive director Casey DesPres. Annual awards include new business, big business, customer service, manufacturer of the year, heritage, mayor’s choice, young person, top citizen and humanitarian.

“This event is a way for us to get together, provide updates and recognize award-winning business approaches, models and tactics,” said DesPres. “Tonight we recognize the businesses in and around Waupun for stellar work, achievements and advancements to the community.”

“We need to build up and promote each other. Share in each other’s accomplishments. Help when others are struggling. We all need each other,” she said.

Nominees for the New Business Award (opened in the last three years) were The Clothing Pallet, Photo Focus Photography, Wind & Unwined Coffee & Wine House, Glamour Shop, Mateo’s Café, Warzala Rustic Design and K’s Boutique.