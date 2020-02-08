Waupun honors city’s best Third event held Thursday at The Rock

WAUPUN — Waupun’s version of the Oscars had all the drama of the movies — with the added attraction of gourmet hors d’oeuvres and beverages at The Rock Golf Club.
The third annual Waupunies awards ceremony and chamber of commerce annual meeting played to a full house of about 120 guests Thursday evening at 700 County Park Road.
Chamber president Tyler Schultz served as emcee, assisted by executive director Casey DesPres. Annual awards include new business, big business, customer service, manufacturer of the year, heritage, mayor’s choice, young person, top citizen and humanitarian.
“This event is a way for us to get together, provide updates and recognize award-winning business approaches, models and tactics,” said DesPres. “Tonight we recognize the businesses in and around Waupun for stellar work, achievements and advancements to the community.”
“We need to build up and promote each other. Share in each other’s accomplishments. Help when others are struggling. We all need each other,” she said.
Nominees for the New Business Award (opened in the last three years) were The Clothing Pallet, Photo Focus Photography, Wind & Unwined Coffee & Wine House, Glamour Shop, Mateo’s Café, Warzala Rustic Design and K’s Boutique.
“In its short time being open this business has played a big role in transforming the vibe of downtown. From the warm and inviting staff members to the rustic charm and décor, the new products available in town and the unique space thy have created, congratulations to Wind & Unwined.”
Owners Jeff and Lisa Collien and Brooke and Derrick Straks accepted the award.
Nominees for the Small Business Award (less than five employees) included Mateo’s Café, Rock River Eyewear, Excel 2bwell, The Clothing Pallet, Club Fitness, Photo Focus Photography, Friends of Horicon Marsh and Subline Saddle Break. According to their nomination, “This building revamped a previous business building to create a unique experience. Since opening it has already expanded and remodeled. It always provides quality products with a constantly changing inventory.”
Co-owner Maria Ruissen accepted the award.
Nominees for the Big Business Award (more than five employees) include Guth’s Candy, Glamour Shop, Homan Auto, Central Wisconsin Christian School and Heritage Ridge Travel Plaza/Wild Goose Café. According to its nomination, “This company has roots in multiple locations but the positive impact from its Waupun-based business is award worthy. With customer service, community involvement and literally making Waupun a new pit stop for truckers, commuters and others on the road, it has provided Waupun with more than delicious food and donations to our service organizations.
Cal Hermann and crew members accepted the award for Heritage Ridge Travel Plaza/Wild Goose Café, 1707 Shaler Drive.
Nominees for the Customer Service Award include House of Handcrafters, Guth’s Candy, Rock River Eyewear, Nolan Insurance Agency, K’s Boutique and Glamour Shop. According to the nomination “This year’s winner makes an effort to know and remember everyone’s name, has an inviting storefront and even a place to sit and chat when you visit. The business’s approach to Facebook videos is customer-centric and the owner asks the correct questions to make sure customers are finding the best product.”
Katrina Hoinacki and family accepted the award for K’s Boutique at 317 E. Main St.
Manufacturer of the year is National Rivet, 21 E. Jefferson St. It was chosen from a field including Federal Mogul, Bentz Automotive and Saputo Cheese. According to its nomination, “National Rivet is a fourth-generation, family—owned company celebrating more than 90 years in Waupun. It has one of the most extensive cold-heading manufacturing capabilities in America. Its associates have an average of more than 25 years of experience and its turnover rates remain one of the lowest in the industry.”
Company president Bur Zeratsky accepted the award.
The Heritage Award was presented to Jud-Sons Bowling Alley, “Which has served generations within the community – from competitions to family gatherings — fundraisers to community events. This business has been a staple in Waupun’s downtown district. From burning down to rebuilding, we’re all so proud of you.”
Fellow nominees include Gysbers Jewelry, Guth’s Candy, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Brooks Shoes & Repairs and Glamour Shop.
Bentz Automotive received the Mayor’s Choice Award.
Mayor Julie Nickel received the Citizen of the Year Award “for contributions to the greater Waupun area whose work — through volunteering, non-profits or business efforts — has significantly impacted the community for the better.”
Fellow nominees include Terri Respalje, Rachel Kaminski and BJ DeMaa.
Respalje, manager of the Waupun Food Pantry, was soon called to the stage to receive the Humanitarian Service Award on behalf of her organization. According the food pantry nomination, “If you know anything about this group, you know it brings way more than a sense of well-being to its patrons. The staff and team of volunteers provide a sense of home, security and belonging – from a quick prayer with a struggling family to running out and picking up unplanned shipments for the organization’s supply room. Its lead staff members show the true meaning of selflessness, grace and forgiveness.”
Fellow nominees include SSM Health, REACH, Tony’s Pizza, Gysber’s Jewelry and Waupun Fine Arts.