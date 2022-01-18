 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Waupun man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after being found guilty of possession of child pornography

Authorities say child trafficking networks have increased their presence on social media, where unsuspecting children are often lured into exploitation.

In addition, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow ordered a 10-year extended sentence for Wade Carrier.

Carrier was found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography on Sept. 10 after entering into a plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, Waupun police received an email from the Wisconsin Department of Justice July 27. The email was from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes against Children task force which is part of the Division of Criminal Investigations. Carrier had access to an account that was being used to upload videos of young girls being assaulted.

Police were able to locate 611 files and verified that the content was sexually explicit in nature, including pornographic images and video files. Many of the videos and images were also consistent with child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

A search warrant was executed on Carrier’s home. He answered the door and admitted to officers that people would send him inappropriate things but he deleted them. He eventually admitted to having a Dropbox where the child pornography had been stored.

The state recommended a 15-year prison sentence: five years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

