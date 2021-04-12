Waupun Police Beat 0410 to 0411, 2021

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 2:52 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Brown Street at Beaver Dam Street. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a positive indication by K-9 Boomer. A 48-year-old Juneau man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft – Saturday at 7:14 p.m. police responded to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street for a shoplifting of women’s underwear complaint.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:10 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Franklin Street at North Madison Street. A 27-year-old North Fond du Lac woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Disturbance – Sunday at 11:16 p.m. police responded to a business in the first hundred block of South State Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance. Charges of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office against a 40-year-old Columbus man.

