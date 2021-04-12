 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 0410 to 0411, 2021
0 comments

Waupun Police Beat 0410 to 0411, 2021

  • 0

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 2:52 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Brown Street at Beaver Dam Street. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a positive indication by K-9 Boomer. A 48-year-old Juneau man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

 Theft – Saturday at 7:14 p.m. police responded to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street for a shoplifting of women’s underwear complaint. 

 Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:10 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Franklin Street at North Madison Street. A 27-year-old North Fond du Lac woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

 Disturbance – Sunday at 11:16 p.m. police responded to a business in the first hundred block of South State Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance. Charges of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office against a 40-year-old Columbus man.  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News