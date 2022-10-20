Waupun pursues school referendum

WAUPUN — Waupun School District voters will see an operations referendum on their ballots in two weeks. The question asked on Nov. 8 will seek residents’ permission to allow the district to exceed the state’s revenue limits by $980,000 annually for three years.

“If approved, the funds would go towards maintaining current programming and operations,” said Waupun District Administrator Steven Hill. “This is amid rising costs, stagnant state aid and stagnant enrollment. As we looked at our budget process for this year we realized that we just are not going to be able to make the budgetary needs to meet the high expectations we have for our district and what our community expects from their school system.”

He added, “The district may not need the full amount and will only use the funds necessary to maintain current programming and operations. If approved, the referendum would help all schools and students while keeping taxes below the 2020-2021 mill rate.”

Business Manager Caroline Hintze said that in the ‘21-‘23 biannual budget for the state the normal revenue increase the districts get was frozen. The legislature usually allows an increase in the per-pupil amount that districts can levy for and obtain from state aid.

“Historically we get an increase every year that helps us cover escalating costs,” Hintze said. “Last year and this year we are stuck at the amount that we were in the year before.”

The cost of special education has also led to funding challenges. According to Hill, a study was just released that shows $1.25 billion in special education costs is going unfunded in Wisconsin. Waupun's special education costs are about $3.3 million.

“We get reimbursed from the state about $675,000 of that," Hill said. "Federal reimbursements are about $480,000. The unfunded portion of students’ costs in the Waupun School District is just under $2.2 million.”

According to Hintze, two different tax levies are prepared for either approval or denial of the referendum. If the referendum is approved the district’s mill rate would be $7.28 per $1,000 of assessed value. If it is voted down it would be $6.48. Both are lower than the current mill rate of $7.63.